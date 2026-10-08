Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu murder: Gujarat Police arrest shooter who fled to Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has arrested Parminder Prasad alias Parminder Kaka, accused of shooting dead Punjab-based social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu. Police said Parminder fled Punjab after the killing and was traced to Ahmedabad following a tip-off.

Sandhu, real-name Madhusudan Sandhu, was attacked around 6.00 pm on October 3, 2026, on Loharka Road in Amritsar, where he had gone to collect his car after it was washed.

According to the case details, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle, approached Sandhu and allegedly fired two to three rounds before fleeing. Sandhu was critically injured and died while being taken to hospital.

Following the killing, a Facebook page named ‘Goldy Dhillon’ claimed responsibility for the murder. The claim became part of the investigation as Punjab Police began tracing those behind the attack.

A complaint was registered at the Cantonment Police Station in Amritsar, following which the police launched an investigation. Both accused reportedly went underground after the murder.