Supreme Court says leniency in commuting death sentences ‘has to come to an end somewhere’

NEW DELHI: Flagging a rise in crime due to what it described as leniency in commuting death sentences, the Supreme Court on Thursday said its “forgiving nature” in such cases has to "come to an end somewhere".

"Due to forgiving nature of Supreme Court in commuting death sentences, country is witnessing increase in crime. This has to come to an end somewhere. Earlier, rarest of rare doctrine was applied strictly, now commutation has become common," a two-judge Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said orally while hearing a plea seeking premature release of a life convict whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in a murder case.

Justice Datta observed that murder convictions were earlier dealt with under the ‘rarest of rare’ doctrine, but the approach had changed.

The convict approached the apex court seeking premature release after his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment, citing prolonged incarceration and satisfactory conduct in jail.

Justice Datta expressed reservations about convicts seeking remission soon after their death sentences are commuted. He noted that the Supreme Court has commuted death sentences to life imprisonment on grounds including delay, reformation, young age and other mitigating factors, but said this approach was being taken for granted.

The court observed that such leniency could dilute the deterrent effect of stringent punishment and have unintended consequences for law and order.