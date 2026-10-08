‘Using batons is not appropriate’: BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi calls for empathy in handling student protests

NEW DELHI: Former Human Resource Development minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday said students' demands should be heard with sympathy and criticised the use of force.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit here, Joshi said students are "our children" and should be dealt with as such.

"Reasonable or legitimate demands of students should always be heard and should be heard with a great deal of sympathy. This method of using batons is not appropriate. You can never find a solution this way. If there are problems, listen to them. They are our children," the BJP leader said when asked about the raging protests.

"When a child complains to father saying you had promised that you will get me so and so thing, the father tells why he wasn't able to fulfil the promise and assures that it will be done soon … or does he shoo away the child? Similarly the students are our children and should be dealt with in the same manner," he said.