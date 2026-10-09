‘All options on the table’: INDIA bloc eyes fresh protests over alleged 'vote chori'

The INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and may proceed with another protest against alleged “vote chori”, reported PTI, citing sources.

The sources told PTI that the opposition alliance has sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and that “all options are on the table” if it does not receive one.

Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the vice-president’s residence and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the possible venues for protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the sources said.

If held, Friday’s protest would mark the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations by opposition leaders.

On Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc had requested an appointment with President Murmu and was awaiting a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Venugopal said the first request was sent on October 2. The Rashtrapati Bhavan subsequently asked the opposition alliance to provide the names of the leaders who would attend the meeting.

“We submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9,” he had said.

“So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” Venugopal added.