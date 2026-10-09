‘All options on the table’: INDIA bloc eyes fresh protests over alleged 'vote chori'

The INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and may proceed with another protest against alleged “vote chori”, reported PTI, citing sources.
The sources told PTI that the opposition alliance has sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and that “all options are on the table” if it does not receive one.
Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the vice-president’s residence and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the possible venues for protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the sources said.
If held, Friday’s protest would mark the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations by opposition leaders.
On Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc had requested an appointment with President Murmu and was awaiting a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Venugopal said the first request was sent on October 2. The Rashtrapati Bhavan subsequently asked the opposition alliance to provide the names of the leaders who would attend the meeting.
“We submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9,” he had said.
“So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” Venugopal added.
Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan over the SIR controversy, which included rallies and “save democracy” marches.
On Thursday, opposition leaders intensified their agitation by staging a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat. They alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were “hijacking” the country through a criminal conspiracy involving alleged vote chori.
It was the third consecutive day of protests against the CEC and the alleged manipulation of voter rolls. Opposition leaders vowed to continue their agitation until Kumar resigns.
The Rajghat demonstration followed two days of intense protests during which several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained and forcibly removed by police. On Thursday, opposition leaders gathered at the memorial to offer floral tributes and pray for “wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner”.
The opposition’s campaign has intensified following media reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months, mostly concerning decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.
Responding to the objections raised by the two commissioners, the Election Commission said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberations in any institution. It maintained that all its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.
(With inputs from PTI)