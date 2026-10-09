Centre proposes strict curbs on advertising prescription drugs including GLP-1 medicines

NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed strict curbs on advertising of prescription drugs by retailers and wholesalers. The move aims to curb unauthorised promotion of prescription medicines and strengthen safeguards for public health.

The proposed amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, seeks to extend existing restrictions on advertisements of Schedule H, H1 and X medicines to drug retailers, wholesalers and distributors.

The amendment will also cover GLP-1-based drugs and related dual agonists like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy, all prescription medications that manage type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.

In recent times, pharmacies have advertised these ‘blockbuster medicines’ and even offered discounts as these drugs have become widely used for weight management. However, no action could be taken against them.

Now, the proposed measure is expected to reinforce safeguards relating to medicines that require appropriate medical supervision, which also include certain antibiotics, psychotropic medicines and other prescription-only drugs.

Officials said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed the amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to strengthen regulation of advertisements relating to prescription-only medicines.

The draft amendment has been notified through Gazette Notification G.S.R. 861(E), dated September 28, 2026, following consultations with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).