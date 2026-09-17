Centre drafts stricter drug rules with CCTV surveillance at medical stores to tackle prescription drug abuse

How self-medication has become a problem

While a few go to doctors for minor ailments even today, many people believe that over-the-counter (OTC) medicines do the job for them. According to the reports, India is one of the countries with the highest burden of antimicrobial resistance globally, and easy OTC access to antibiotics is repeatedly cited as a key reason.

One report notes that unrestricted OTC availability of antibiotics has led nearly three-quarters of Indians to self-medicate. With more than 800,000 retail pharmacies spread across the country, medicines, including those needing a prescription, remain widely accessible with or without one.

Indians are also among the world's biggest consumers of antibiotics, with over 12 billion standard units sold in the country in 2020 alone, according to research published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization.

This isn't the first time the centre is trying to regulate the retail antibiotic trade. In 2014, authorities separated Schedule H1 from Schedule H specifically to bring stricter controls on second- and third-generation antibiotics, requiring pharmacists to maintain a separate sales register and retain prescription copies. But multiple studies since have found that pharmacists continue to dispense antibiotics based on symptoms alone, without insisting on a valid prescription.

The CCTV mandate appears to be an attempt to plug that enforcement gap with a technological check.