‘Deeply offensive’: MEA hits back at Vance’s ‘indentured servants’ remark amid US Green Card freeze

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the US suspension of Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) applications for several technology companies would not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of visa holders and their dependents, though it could affect the Green Card process for eligible employees.

In a statement, the MEA said PERM was distinct from the H-1B visa programme and clarified that the suspension concerned the permanent-residency process.

“We are aware of the US Department of Labour’s decision concerning the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies. It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” the ministry said.

The MEA also stressed the mutual economic benefits of talent mobility between India and the US, saying the steps announced by Washington did not advance the two countries’ shared ambitions.

“Talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US,” the ministry said.