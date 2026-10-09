EC limits Form 7 applications amid reports of people filing bulk deletion requests

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions limiting the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can file, aiming to discourage bulk objections to names on electoral rolls on unsubstantiated grounds and reduce the workload of field-level officials.

In a statement, the ECI said, “The Chief Electoral Officers of the states and Union Territories have informed us that instances of individual electors filing Form 7 objections in bulk have come to our notice. Such filings, allegedly made without substantiated grounds, were causing avoidable inconvenience to electors whose names were being challenged and increasing the workload of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other field-level functionaries.”

Under the revised instructions, an individual elector can file a maximum of 10 Form 7 applications during the entire claims and objections period. During the continuous updating of electoral rolls, the limit has been fixed at five applications per month, the Commission said.

The restrictions apply to both online and offline submissions, it added.

Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name in an electoral roll or to seek its deletion. Under Rule 13(2) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, such objections can be filed only by a person whose name is already included in the electoral roll of the constituency concerned.