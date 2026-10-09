‘Find an alternative space’: SC asks Delhi authorities to identify alternative protest venue to Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Delhi authorities to identify an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful demonstrations, calling for a larger space with better facilities that would allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights without disrupting public life.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the Delhi Police commissioner and other competent authorities should consider designating a suitable alternative site equipped to accommodate protesters and ensure public safety.

“It is high time that some other place with amenities for peaceful protestors need to be identified and designated,” the bench recorded in its order, urging the authorities to take an appropriate decision.

The court said the proposed venue should have basic amenities, including portable cabins, toilets, drinking water and medical facilities. It also emphasised that the site should be spacious enough to accommodate demonstrators while ensuring access for emergency services.

The observations came during the hearing of pleas challenging restrictions on metro and railway services in Delhi ahead of protests scheduled for October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The bench also asked the Centre and Delhi Police to reconsider the decision to completely suspend public transport services, stressing that security measures should be proportionate and should not deprive residents of access to essential services.

Pointing to the logistical difficulties associated with holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the bench suggested that an alternative open space could provide better facilities for protesters while reducing disruptions.

“Why don’t you find an alternative space where you can also provide better facilities?” the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police. Mehta said he would convey the court’s observations to the appropriate authorities.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Mariam Alexander Baby, told the court that Ramlila Maidan had previously been used as an alternative venue for demonstrations. However, he said, it was no longer being offered as an option when permission to protest at Jantar Mantar was denied.

The bench subsequently recorded the parties’ agreement on the need to identify an alternative venue for peaceful protests.

(With inputs from PTI)