India to host its first World Landslide Forum starting Nov 23 in Faridabad

India is set to host the World Landslide Forum for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the nation as it becomes the fifth country to do so. The World Landslide Forum 7 (WLF7) will take place from November 23 to 27 in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR, with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) as the host institution.

This prestigious event will not only provide a platform for showcasing advancements in landslide monitoring and early-warning technologies but will also bring together global experts to address challenges faced by landslide-prone regions.

The forum, organised under the aegis of the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL), has previously taken place in locations such as Tokyo, Rome, Beijing, Ljubljana, Kyoto, and Florence.

WLF7 is expected to attract a diverse group of participants, including scientists, engineers, practitioners, and policymakers, who will engage in discussions on innovations in landslide science, early-warning systems, and disaster-risk reduction strategies. Notable collaborating organisations include the Geological Survey of India, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Indian Space Research Organisation, among others.

The theme for this year's forum, “Landslide Science and Practice for Safe and Resilient Communities,” will emphasise the importance of disaster-risk reduction, remote sensing, hazard mapping, and mitigation strategies.

This year, pre-conference workshops on November 22 will delve into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and satellite-based monitoring, setting the stage for innovative discussions.