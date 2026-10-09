India to host its first World Landslide Forum starting Nov 23 in Faridabad

India is set to host the World Landslide Forum for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the nation as it becomes the fifth country to do so. The World Landslide Forum 7 (WLF7) will take place from November 23 to 27 in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR, with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) as the host institution.
This prestigious event will not only provide a platform for showcasing advancements in landslide monitoring and early-warning technologies but will also bring together global experts to address challenges faced by landslide-prone regions.
The forum, organised under the aegis of the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL), has previously taken place in locations such as Tokyo, Rome, Beijing, Ljubljana, Kyoto, and Florence.
WLF7 is expected to attract a diverse group of participants, including scientists, engineers, practitioners, and policymakers, who will engage in discussions on innovations in landslide science, early-warning systems, and disaster-risk reduction strategies. Notable collaborating organisations include the Geological Survey of India, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Indian Space Research Organisation, among others.
The theme for this year's forum, “Landslide Science and Practice for Safe and Resilient Communities,” will emphasise the importance of disaster-risk reduction, remote sensing, hazard mapping, and mitigation strategies.
This year, pre-conference workshops on November 22 will delve into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and satellite-based monitoring, setting the stage for innovative discussions.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's commitment to landslide research spans back to 2006. Their work has been recognised as a World Center of Excellence on Landslide Disaster Reduction, a designation maintained over three consecutive periods.
The institution has implemented cutting-edge wireless sensor networks for landslide detection and early warning in high-risk areas such as Munnar in Kerala and Sikkim, in collaboration with the Government of India.
"Every advancement in landslide science must ultimately help protect a life, a home, or a livelihood," said Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Pro Vice Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Director of the Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications.
She highlighted that hosting the forum in India would substantially enhance connections among researchers, governments, industry professionals, NGOs, and communities, thereby fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration on landslide risk reduction.
As landslides pose significant risks to communities and critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, and power facilities, the forum aims to promote practical approaches that enhance resilience and reduce disaster risk.
Participants can look forward to meaningful conversations that can lead to actionable solutions in landslide management and community safety.