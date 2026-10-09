'No turning back’: AISA chief urges people to continue Jantar Mantar protest despite arrests

Drawing parallels with the Quit India Movement of 1942, Bora said the arrest of leaders would not derail the planned agitation.

“History is repeating itself. Just like in 1942, the arrest of leaders could not stop the Quit India movement; this movement will also not stop,” she said.

She urged people travelling to Delhi to take charge of the protest if the organisers were detained and stage sit-ins wherever they were stopped, including at railway and metro stations.

“Wherever you are stopped, whether it is a metro or train station, sit down right there with your demands of ‘roll back SIR, Gyanesh Kumar must go’,” she said.

“There is no turning back. It is we the people versus the BJP,” Bora added.

The protest is scheduled for Saturday, with demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the SIR exercise and the resignation of the CEC. Several Left student organisations, social activists and farmer organisations are also expected to participate.

(With inputs from PTI)