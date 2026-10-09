'Rahul Gandhi should resign': Giriraj Singh targets LoP, accuses him of creating anarchy

AHMEDABAD: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Two-day visit to Surat, accusing the opposition of creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country and dismissing allegations of a migrant exodus from Gujarat’s textile hub as a politically manufactured narrative.

Addressing the media at Surat Circuit House, Singh questioned the opposition's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, challenged Gandhi to resign from the Lok Sabha if he considered the situation indeed illegitimate.

The minister defended the Modi government's economic performance amid concerns over the slowdown. He also spoke about the textile sector.

Reacting to the opposition's protests and its ‘Delhi Chalo’ call, Singh alleged that opposition leaders were trying to create unrest similar to situations witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal.

“People like Rahul Gandhi want to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. India has immense youth power, but these people are opposed to Modiji,” Singh said, using the terms “cockroach” and “chameleon” to attack opposition leaders.

On the demand for Kumar's resignation, Singh questioned the grounds for seeking the poll panel chief's removal and accused the Congress of double standards.

“Why should Gyanesh Kumar resign? If Rahul Gandhi considers the situation illegitimate, he should first resign from the Lok Sabha himself. He should also ensure the resignation of the governments in Karnataka and Telangana,” Singh said, asserting that Kumar would not step down.

The minister also rejected allegations of a migrant exodus from Surat, arguing that workers' movement should be viewed in the context of employment opportunities and economic development in their home states.