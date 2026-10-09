'Rahul Gandhi should resign': Giriraj Singh targets LoP, accuses him of creating anarchy

AHMEDABAD: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Two-day visit to Surat, accusing the opposition of creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country and dismissing allegations of a migrant exodus from Gujarat’s textile hub as a politically manufactured narrative.
Addressing the media at Surat Circuit House, Singh questioned the opposition's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, challenged Gandhi to resign from the Lok Sabha if he considered the situation indeed illegitimate.
The minister defended the Modi government's economic performance amid concerns over the slowdown. He also spoke about the textile sector.
Reacting to the opposition's protests and its ‘Delhi Chalo’ call, Singh alleged that opposition leaders were trying to create unrest similar to situations witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal.
“People like Rahul Gandhi want to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. India has immense youth power, but these people are opposed to Modiji,” Singh said, using the terms “cockroach” and “chameleon” to attack opposition leaders.
On the demand for Kumar's resignation, Singh questioned the grounds for seeking the poll panel chief's removal and accused the Congress of double standards.
“Why should Gyanesh Kumar resign? If Rahul Gandhi considers the situation illegitimate, he should first resign from the Lok Sabha himself. He should also ensure the resignation of the governments in Karnataka and Telangana,” Singh said, asserting that Kumar would not step down.
The minister also rejected allegations of a migrant exodus from Surat, arguing that workers' movement should be viewed in the context of employment opportunities and economic development in their home states.
“Exodus is a highly charged term. It is a narrative, and some people are intent on manufacturing such narratives,” Singh said.
He said workers moving back to their villages in search of better employment opportunities should not automatically be seen as evidence of a crisis. He also pointed to employment opportunities in states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh under the Modi government.
“If a worker feels that better employment opportunities are available in their village, that choice cannot be termed an exodus,” he said.
Singh's remarks came amid concerns over labour conditions in Surat's textile industry, including allegations that workers are denied statutory weekly holidays, face dismissal for seeking leave and are required to work 12-hour shifts.
When asked about the labour issue, Singh said mill owners and workers should be viewed as family rather than adversaries, rejecting what he described as a Communist approach to industrial relations.
“Mill owners and workers are two sides of the same coin. The ideal relationship is one in which the mill owner treats the worker as family, and the worker considers the mill owner part of the family,” he said, adding that he would examine the specific complaints after further discussions.
Addressing concerns over the economic slowdown, the textile sector's performance and alleged arbitrary price increases by companies, Singh defended the Centre's economic policies and highlighted India's improved global economic standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Textile Minister acknowledged that the Gulf conflict had affected economies worldwide but maintained that product prices had not risen in proportion to the impact. He said he would examine allegations of arbitrary price increases before offering a detailed response.
“India is progressing. This is not just my claim; the world acknowledges the country's advancement under Narendra Modi's leadership,” Singh said, citing India's rise from 10th place among the world's economies to a higher position and referring to export growth. However, he did not specify the rankings or export figures.