Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', he will flee India: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

NOIDA: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "mental bankruptcy", alleging that Gandhi sought to "burn the country down" after failing to regain power.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory session of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Singh said Gandhi was attacking constitutional institutions over the electoral rolls.

"Gandhi is suffering from mental bankruptcy. If he does not regain power for another ten years, and he certainly won't, then he will flee the country," Singh claimed. "I say this with absolute confidence. Since he knows he won't get power after these ten years, he wants to burn the country down," he alleged.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Singh asked, "Is he unaware that after the SIR publication, there is an opportunity for people whose names were missed or deleted to submit their details?"

He also accused Gandhi of holding photo sessions and habitually "maligning" the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Singh alleged that opposition leaders were "acting like Urban Naxals" but claimed that India's youth were determined to protect the country.

Attacking the opposition's political alliance involving Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said, "They have failed in Uttar Pradesh. This is not an alliance. It is a 'thugbandhan'."

"Gandhi doesn't have the guts to contest the election alone; he will go at night and beg Akhilesh (Yadav) for support," he said.