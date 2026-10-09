Supreme Court rejects plea seeking probe into alleged police action during CJP protest in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking an independent probe into alleged police action on protestors during a July protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, asking the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The plea was filed by L Ramanathan, who sought an independent and fair investigation into the alleged violence by police during the protest.

Ramanathan impleaded lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner contended that the protest was peaceful and aimed at highlighting the NEET paper leak issue, which affected lakhs of students across the country. He alleged that the authorities restricted the protesters' democratic right to assemble and demonstrate.

He sought an independent investigation into the incidents, alleging police action, and directions to protect the right to peaceful assembly at Jantar Mantar.

The Supreme Court declined to entertain the plea, observing that although Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site, demonstrations must comply with permissions and regulations imposed by the authorities.