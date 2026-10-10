Around 200 students from Punjab en route to Delhi for CJP protest detained

CHANDIGARH: Around 200 students from Punjab travelled to Delhi by changing trains and taking buses to attend the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Several were detained by the Delhi Police while marching towards the protest site. In neighbouring Haryana, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly taken into custody from his Gurugram residence, while farmer leaders and Opposition politicians were placed under house arrest.

The students, mobilised by the Punjab Students Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha, both affiliated with the CPI(ML), spent Friday night at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib before setting out for Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning. They were detained and taken to Suraj Mal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Some were put on buses and dropped along the Sonipat road, away from the national capital.

Punjab Students Union state president Ranbir Singh Randhawa said efforts were under way to secure the students’ release. He said they had changed their train tickets and routes and travelled by sleeper buses to reach Delhi to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. “We came because we had decided that we had to reach,” he said.

“Today we started moving towards Jantar Mantar from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, the police first lathi charged and then arrested hundreds of youth and detained them after converting Keshavpuram police station, Suraj Mal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium into makeshift open prisons,” Randhawa claimed. He added that around 20 women students were among those detained.

Those detained included Naujawan Bharat Sabha general secretary Karamjit Maanuke, Naunihal Singh, Punjab Students Union general secretary Dheeraj Fazilka, Baljit Dharmkot, Gurdas Singh, Davinder Chabilpur, Harjinder Singh Khokhar, Harveer Kaur and Sukhpreet Kaur.

Student leaders said they had managed to register a symbolic protest and would return to Punjab.