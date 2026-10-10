CJP co-ordinator moves SC seeking release of Dipke, other detainees

The petition was filed through advocates Rajesh G. Inamdar, Advocate-on-Record, and Shashwat Anand.

The plea contends that denial of permission for a demonstration cannot, by itself, justify detention, and that any deprivation of personal liberty must independently satisfy the requirements of law and the Constitution. Invoking Articles 14, 19, 21 and 22, it raises concerns over equality before the law, freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, personal liberty, and safeguards against unlawful arrest and detention.

The petition cites Supreme Court judgments, including D.K. Basu v. State of West Bengal, and other relevant precedents. It seeks the release of those whose detention is found to be unlawful, while clarifying that it does not seek immunity from lawful action in connection with any separate offence supported by specific evidence.

“Dipke, Das and Ranka were intercepted and taken into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport after their flight landed in Delhi, allegedly before they could reach the proposed protest venue at Jantar Mantar. Reports have also referred to the detention or restraint of other CJP members, activists and prospective participants at different locations,” the petition stated.

The Union of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, senior Delhi Police officials, and the states of Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have been named as respondents, given the alleged detentions and restrictions across different jurisdictions.

A separate habeas corpus petition concerning detentions linked to the same protest, filed by senior Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy, is listed for hearing on Sunday before a Bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The present petition may also be taken up during the special hearing, subject to the court’s directions.