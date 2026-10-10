India slams Pakistan at UN, says nuclear weapons must not be routine tools of statecraft

He underlined that India's capabilities are defensive in nature and are shaped by the country’s own security environment and are not directed against any state.

"We heard concerns about escalation. These are legitimate concerns. However, these are best judged by conduct over time. Nuclear weapons must not be treated as routine instruments of statecraft,” he said.

"A posture that relies on nuclear overhang to limit the consequences of subconventional activity raises the risk of escalation and not the prospect of restraint,” Bedi said.

Referring to Pakistan’s tactics, he said that in India's experience, crises in the region have tended to follow a “recurring pattern: first, provocation; second, denial of responsibility; and third, appeals for restraint once a response has been made.

“Where those in power are neither elected by people nor accountable to them, their decisions carry no risk and impose no cost for those who take them. That is how crisis becomes an instrument of power. That is how instability becomes useful, and that is how the cycle keeps on repeating,” he said.

“The use of force by states under the garb of non-state actors does not erase the state's responsibility. India's right of self-defense remains intact,” he said.

India underlined that it has drawn three clear lines.

“First, any terrorist attack against India will receive a fitting response. Second, India will not bow to nuclear blackmail. Third, India will make no distinction between those who sponsor terrorism and those who mastermind it,” Bedi said.