Plea in SC seeks contempt action over metro, train curbs ahead of CJP protest

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities alleging violation of the apex court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition of movement of metro and trains operated by Indian Railways here on October 10 due to the CJP protest.

The petition, filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other as party respondents.

The plea alleged that authorities have continued with the closure of metro stations in the national capital despite the top court's October 9 direction.

It said these restrictions have crippled public life and caused hardships to the public.

The petition has referred to the apex court's October 9 order, which was passed while hearing a separate petition against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

The protest call has been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While hearing the matter on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to the protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt.