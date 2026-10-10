‘You are intent on destabilising the nation’: Nitin Nabin accuses Opposition of ‘Urban Naxal’ mindset

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday targeted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and other Opposition leaders of having an “Urban Naxal” mindset and alleging that their attempts to destabilise the country would not succeed.

Nabin alleged that some Opposition leaders were attempting to create instability despite efforts to eliminate terrorism and Naxalism over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The remarks came on the day the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was scheduled to hold a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference, Nabin said, “Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have steered the country out of an atmosphere of fear and endeavored to eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from their very roots. Yet, there are still individuals with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset who are intent on destabilizing the nation. Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed. The youth of India are observing the language being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, members of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the so-called youth leadership of the CJP.”