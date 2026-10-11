Athawale rules out CEC’s resignation, warns Jantar Mantar protesters of jail, says J&K statehood soon

SRINAGAR: Amid opposition protests over alleged voter deletions by the Election Commission, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday ruled out the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and warned that those protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi would go to jail. He also said J&K’s statehood would be restored soon.

“Whatever agitation you do, CEC Gyanesh Kumar will not resign,” Athawale told reporters in Srinagar while defending the Election Commission against allegations that voters had been removed from electoral rolls to benefit the ruling party.

Athawale said around 13 crore voter names had been deleted across the country for various reasons. “Approximately six crore entries related to people who had changed residences and appeared on voter lists at different locations, while three crore voters were missing and 2.8 crore listed voters had died.”

The Union minister argued that the voter deletions were not limited to opposition supporters. “It is not that only opposition votes were cut; even our voters were deleted. It is not that all the voters deleted would have voted for the opposition; they could have voted for us also.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, Athawale said Rahul Gandhi’s stand was against the Constitution. “Rahul and opposition parties are attempting to corner the government. They are trying to create trouble for people. They are trying to create a traffic jam in Delhi.”