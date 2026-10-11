CJP protests attempt to create anarchy in India: Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that CJP’s protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise were an attempt to "create anarchy" in the country, and hailed the central government for bringing the situation under control.

He also slammed the Congress for allegedly causing trouble for Delhiites by staging demonstrations on the same issue for the last several days and charged the grand old party with "remaining silent on allegations of sexual assault by a JNU professor who happens to be its MP".

The comments come days after the chief of LJP (Ram Vilas), an ally of the ruling NDA, had said cancelling trains cannot stop India’s youth in an apparent reference to the security clampdown in the national capital in view of the October 10 CJP protest.

He had also lambasted the opposition parties for allegedly spreading false narratives and playing politics with demonstrations against the Election Commission.

“We consider protests to be legitimate when people put forward their views peacefully. But if anti-social elements use agitation as a pretext to pursue their own agenda, it becomes necessary to identify them. I believe that yesterday's protest was meant to promote anarchy. In such a situation, the central government appropriately brought the situation under control,” Paswan told reporters here.

He accused CJP leaders of trying to "lead the youth towards anarchy", saying they must be identified and stopped.

The Cockroach Janata Party, incidentally, began as a satirical online campaign against a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the Supreme Court, though he later claimed that his utterances had been reported out of context.

Several protesters were detained by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk in Delhi, as the protest called by the CJP entered its second day on Sunday.

Several CJP leaders were detained on Saturday amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, with more than 7,000 demonstrators detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi.