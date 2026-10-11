Balwant Singh Rajoana issue clouds prospects of BJP-SAD alliance ahead of Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, uncertainty over a possible alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has resurfaced following the Union government's opposition to commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The SAD has been demanding the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence, while the BJP has maintained that it is preparing to contest the elections on its own. Neither party has officially announced a decision on reviving their alliance.

Sources said the Punjab BJP core committee meeting, held on Saturday under the chairmanship of state affairs in-charge and national general secretary Satish Poonia, discussed key political and organisational issues. Several members sought clarity on whether the party was considering an alliance with the SAD, saying a decision was needed at this stage.

According to party insiders, Poonia is learnt to have told the members that the decision on an alliance rested with the party high command.

Speculation about a possible rapprochement gained momentum after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7.

The SAD is seeking to rebuild its political base after a major setback in the 2022 Assembly elections, when it won three of Punjab's 117 seats. The BJP won two seats. While the BJP has maintained that it is preparing to contest the next elections independently, some leaders within the party remain open to renewed engagement with the SAD.

The two parties remained allies for more than two decades, with their partnership dating back to the 1990s. They formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012. Their alliance ended in September 2020 when the SAD withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre's now-repealed three farm laws.