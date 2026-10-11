Haven’t signed bond promising not to protest again: CJP founder Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he had not signed any bond barring him or other party leaders from staging further protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We will hit the streets again. We are not afraid of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport before leaving for Hingoli in Maharashtra to attend his grandmother’s last rites.

“Put me in jail a hundred times; we are not afraid of your dictatorship. We will end this dictatorship,” he said.

His remarks came shortly after Delhi Police released a video refuting allegations that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother’s death while in preventive custody on October 10.

Police said the news was conveyed to him sensitively and that assistance was offered to facilitate his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he declined the offer.

The video was released after Dipke’s mother accused Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed of his grandmother’s death on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)