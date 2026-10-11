India calls UN criticism of Delhi crackdown ‘unacceptable interference’ in internal affairs

India on Sunday rejected as “unwarranted” the United Nations Human Rights Office’s concerns over the detention of protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that law enforcement authorities had acted “strictly in accordance with the law”.

In a video statement posted on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Constitution guaranteed the right to peaceful assembly, which was safeguarded by the country’s institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.

“We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights about yesterday's events in New Delhi. India is the world's largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions and an independent judiciary, and a free media,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the right to peaceful assembly, as in other democracies, was subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Jaiswal said Indian courts remained accessible to citizens seeking redressal of grievances and described the UN body’s concerns as “an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India”.

“As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances. The OHCHR's concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India,” he said, according to ANI.