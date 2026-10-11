New DEC appointment raises questions over ECI’s IT file routing, electoral-roll management

NEW DELHI: The appointment of Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Prakash Rajpurohit as Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) in the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to trigger a fresh issue on the allocation of responsibilities within the poll panel, particularly with regard to electoral rolls and information technology (IT) divisions.

The 2010-batch IAS officer fills the vacancy created by Sanjay Kumar, who was prematurely repatriated to his parent AGMUT cadre after serving as DEC from August 2024 until August 2026.

The reshuffle assumes significance amid reported concerns raised by Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over the routing of files from the Commission’s IT department, which oversees the digital infrastructure used for electoral-roll management.

Rajpurohit’s appointment now raises the question of whether the existing file-routing arrangements will be revisited and how the electoral rolls and IT portfolios will be handled ahead of crucial Assembly elections including in Uttar Pradesh scheduled early next year.

Kumar was in charge of the electoral rolls and IT divisions and had signed the ECI’s June 24, 2025, order initiating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The two Election Commissioners had reportedly written to the Cabinet Secretary raising concerns that files from IT department head Dr Seema Khanna were not being routed through Kumar, a seasoned officer overseeing the relevant divisions.

Khanna joined the ECI on deputation from the National Informatics Centre in 2025 and heads its IT department, overseeing the Commission’s digital infrastructure, including electoral-roll management systems ERONET.