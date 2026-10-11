One dies, 10 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack; India condemns strikes

NEW DELHI:An Indian national injured in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday, adding that it was in touch with the deceased’s family to provide assistance and facilitate the early repatriation of mortal remains.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy had earlier said that at least 11 Indian nationals were among the more than 300 people injured in the attack on October 10, which killed 12 people and injured 309 others.
The embassy said it was coordinating with local authorities and hospital officials to check on the condition of the injured Indians. “The Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities,” it said.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the deceased included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and the United States.
India on Sunday strongly condemned the repeated attacks on the airport over the past few days, describing strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and calling for an immediate end to them.
“We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
The Indian Embassy had also issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors when necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
The strike followed two earlier attacks on the same airport last week that killed four people and caused extensive damage to a Saudi commercial aircraft.
The attacks have raised security concerns in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom continues its military campaign against the Houthi group in Yemen, backing ground operations by the Yemeni government.
US President Donald Trump has said Washington is considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis amid the widening regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the head of a coalition seeking to drive the Houthis out of the capital, Sanaa. The conflict subsequently descended into a prolonged stalemate and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.
A ceasefire agreed between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in 2022 broke down this summer, followed by a Houthi advance that wrested control of the Red Sea chokepoint of Bab el-Mandeb from Saudi-backed government forces.