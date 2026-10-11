Saudi Arabia extends airport closure and moves Riyadh schools online after deadly strike

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia on Sunday kept its main international airport closed and moved Riyadh schools online as Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened new airstrikes across the kingdom, a day after a missile attack killed 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Saturday's strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh marked a major escalation in the war between Yemen's Iran's-backed Houthis and the kingdom and further complicated sputtering efforts to halt the U.S.-Iran war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the rebels, a scenario that could prompt the Houthis to halt shipping through a crucial waterway and further restrict the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf.

The Houthis reported Sunday that two airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities or reports of casualties.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry says 91 Yemenis have been killed and 168 injured by the Saudi-led coalition in five weeks. It said that 60% of those killed were women and children.

Houthis threaten strikes across Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities said Sunday that schools in the capital would hold classes online until the end of the week. Meanwhile, the kingdom extended an ongoing airport closure until at least 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Flightradar24.

While the Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack, they have acknowledged targeting Saudi airports and oil installations in the past.