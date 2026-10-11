France condemns 'heinous attack' by Houthis on Riyadh airport

PARIS: France on Sunday condemned the "heinous attack" by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis a day earlier on Riyadh's international airport and stressed "total solidarity" with Saudi Arabia.

France, which is already lending troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia, "will continue to remain by its side in its defence of its territory and its infrastructure", a foreign ministry statement said, calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.

The attack on Saturday on the Riyadh airport killed 12 people and wounded hundreds.

The French foreign ministry said a French woman was among those hurt.

French President Emmanuel Macron on September 24 announced that his country was sending French troops, radar units and defence systems to Saudi Arabia, as it confronts repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, days after Macron's announcement, termed the assistance "strictly defensive" and said it did not mean that Paris was becoming a partner in the Saudi war against the Houthis.