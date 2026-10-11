Top US Diplomat Rubio says attacks on Saudi Arabia 'must stop now', confirms US citizen killed

WASHINGTON: A Saturday afternoon strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, resulted in 12 fatalities and 309 injuries, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging attacks on major aviation facilities.

Weighing in on the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the Houthi offensive had claimed the life of a US national and urged an immediate halt to the hostile actions.

In a post on X, he stated, “The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families.”

Following the strike, international condemnation intensified amid ongoing regional hostilities. UN Secretary-General António Guterres took to social media to express his outrage over the offensive.

In a post on X, he stated, “I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately.”

Providing an update on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) detailed the extent of the casualties.