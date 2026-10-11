12 dead, over 300 hurt in Riyadh airport attack as Trump mulls US strikes on Houthis

CAIRO: The latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday, with some in critical condition. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

A missile struck King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, a regional official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Footage posted on social media following the attack and analyzed by The Associated Press shows emergency vehicles outside the airport.

Trump said he would consider joining strikes against rebels

The attack — the latest of several in the past week on the airport — is expected to increase Saudi pressure on allies including the United States to provide military support for the kingdom, which has seemingly tried to avoid all-out war with the Houthis.

Shortly after the attack on Saturday afternoon, US President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether the US should join Saudi strikes against the rebels. "We may. We're going to look at it," he said. "We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."

Trump later on Saturday said he planned to speak to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said "what happened in Saudi Arabia is not acceptable." Asked if the US might get involved, Trump responded, "We'll find out."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged in a social media post that an American citizen had been killed in the attack, which he condemned. "These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now," he said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis blamed them for the attack, calling it a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowing a firm response. The airport has no military facilities.

There was no immediate statement from the rebels, who earlier Saturday accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital.

The Houthis claimed attacks earlier in the week on King Khalid International Airport that killed three Saudis, including a pilot. The surge in attacks, including against other Saudi airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure, has come in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against the Houthis.

Saudi civil aviation authorities earlier Saturday said airport operations were suspended. The airport had a heavy police presence, with all entrances blocked, and lights around the complex were dimmed. Flights diverted elsewhere, the Flightradar24 tracker said. Countries including the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Canada warned citizens to avoid the airport.

Also Saturday, US Central Command said a fighter jet struck and disabled a commercial cargo vessel with a precision munition in the Gulf of Oman, part of US efforts to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica had departed an Iranian port and did not heed repeated warnings. The ship's crew was unharmed, CENTCOM said.