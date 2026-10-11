One Indian killed, at least 10 injured in Riyadh airport attack; MEA condemns strikes

The embassy had earlier said that at least 11 Indian nationals were among the more than 300 people injured in the attack on October 10, which killed 12 people and injured 309 others.

The embassy said it was coordinating with local authorities and hospital officials to check on the condition of the injured Indians. “The Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities,” it said.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said the deceased included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and the United States.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the repeated attacks on the airport over the past few days, describing strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and calling for an immediate end to them.