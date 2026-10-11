Raja Warring says he will remain Rahul Gandhi’s soldier even if denied ticket by Sachin Pilot

Days after stepping down as Punjab Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that even if he had “lost or fallen” or AICC’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot denied him a ticket for next year’s Assembly elections, he would continue to uphold the Congress flag as a soldier of Rahul Gandhi.

The Ludhiana MP acknowledged that several party leaders had opposed him during his tenure as state Congress chief and might continue to do so, in remarks seen as a veiled message to his detractors in the state unit.

Warring, however, said he will fully support new Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, who on Sunday took charge of his new post at a ceremony held at the Congress Bhavan that was attended by Pilot, among others.

Ahead of the ceremony, Warring held a gathering at a rented house in Sector 10, close to the party headquarters in Sector 15, where Congress leaders Brahm Mohindra, Rana K P Singh, Surinder Dawar, Anil Joshi, Simarjit Singh Bains, Hardyal Kamboj, Malvika Sood and his supporters were present.

The gathering was seen as a show of strength by Warring.

Warring quit as the Punjab Congress chief on October 1, after the Congress high command decided on a leadership change ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.