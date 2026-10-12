Centre asks States to prominently display healthcare service rates to empower patients

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery, the Centre on Monday asked states to ensure prominent display of healthcare service rates at clinical establishments.

The aim is to empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions, thus preventing billing-related disputes and strengthening trust in healthcare services.

Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, in a letter to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, called for effective implementation of provisions relating to transparent display of healthcare charges.

States were also urged to facilitate transparent display of package rates for international patients visiting India on Medical and Ayush Visas. "This would enable international patients to make informed choices, help minimise pricing and billing-related grievances and further strengthen India's position as a trusted destination for medical and Ayush care," Srivastava said.

Calling for a review of compliance with applicable regulatory provisions, the top health ministry official asked that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure that information on healthcare service charges is clearly visible and easily accessible to patients and their attendants.

Emphasising the importance of transparency in healthcare pricing, she noted that the conspicuous display of rates would help patients and their families understand the likely cost of treatment, make informed healthcare decisions and plan their medical expenditure.

"Greater transparency would also help minimise avoidable confusion and billing-related disputes, while fostering trust and confidence in the healthcare delivery system," she added.

The letter refers to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, which provide a regulatory framework for Clinical Establishments.

Under the Rules, Clinical Establishments in States and UTs where the Act is applicable are required to display the rates charged for each type of service provided and facilities available at a conspicuous place, in the local language as well as in English, for the benefit of patients and their attendants.