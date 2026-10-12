Final electoral roll published in Punjab following SIR; 2.01 crore people eligible to exercise franchise

CHANDIGARH: A total of 2.01 crore people in Punjab will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which are less than four months away.

The final electoral rolls of all 117 assembly segments following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were published on October 12.

A total of 7.97 lakh voters have been added to electoral rolls after more than 20 lakh names were deleted from the draft rolls published earlier this year.

Thus, there is a 6.3 per cent reduction in the voter list due to deaths and voters permanently shifting out of the State.

Anindita Mitra, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, said that a 6.3 per cent reduction in the voter list was due to deaths, voters permanently shifting out of the state, voters being found absent at their given addresses during the previous SIR survey in 2003, or duplication of votes.

As many as 7,97,263 new voters have been added, which include both young first-time voters and women voters.

"As on June 9, Punjab had 2,14,61,043 registered electors, comprising 1,11,76,866 male, 1,02,83,478 female, and 699 third gender electors. During the House-to-House Enumeration Phase (June 25 to August 3), BLOs distributed enumeration forms to registered electors and collected them. The Draft Electoral Roll was published on August 13 with a total of 1,93,94,435 electors. The copies of the Draft Electoral Roll were handed over to representatives of political parties statewide for their active participation during the Claims and Objection period,’’ she said.

Mitra added that the electorate marked a net increase of 3.64 per cent.

The Final Roll total electors, 2,01,00,727, comprises 1,03,76,026 male, 97,24,195 female, and 506 third gender electors. Notices to 34 lakh voters were issued, and the officials heard them and rectified the errors.