Insider Track | Parliament trapdoor

Exit door question

Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar follow Dharmendra Pradhan’s example and resign, or will the government find a way to keep him in office? Right and Left voices say Kumar and Pradhan have harmed the government more. Some argue that Pradhan’s decision to stay on until he left cost the government its credibility. Instead of a repeat, they want Kumar to resign or the SC to step in before ordinary people suffer. Protests during the festive season could also turn against the protesters if trains are cancelled or metro gates are shut. Some believe the agitation should be postponed until after Chhath or limited to designated sit-in sites. They contend the BJP could gain politically if protests disrupt daily life.