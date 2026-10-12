Insider Track | Parliament trapdoor

The Modi government appears caught between the streets and the House as protests over the SIR continue and CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces criticism. BJP strategists are weighing a two-day special Parliament session during Navratri. NDA leaders face a dilemma. Calling a session could give the Opposition an opportunity to disrupt proceedings; avoiding one could invite charges that the government fears scrutiny, particularly with the Houses still un-prorogued. Some believe a session could shift protests from the streets to Parliament, allowing the government to push bills through during a brief sitting. Others say it’s an opportunity to confront the Opposition directly. Sources expect a decision by October 15, possibly earlier, leaving political observers guessing which way the government will go.
Exit door question
Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar follow Dharmendra Pradhan’s example and resign, or will the government find a way to keep him in office? Right and Left voices say Kumar and Pradhan have harmed the government more. Some argue that Pradhan’s decision to stay on until he left cost the government its credibility. Instead of a repeat, they want Kumar to resign or the SC to step in before ordinary people suffer. Protests during the festive season could also turn against the protesters if trains are cancelled or metro gates are shut. Some believe the agitation should be postponed until after Chhath or limited to designated sit-in sites. They contend the BJP could gain politically if protests disrupt daily life.
Naming aftertaste
Naming Jewar’s Noida International Airport after Narendra Modi has surprised some BJP insiders, and the timing is raising eyebrows. With the Opposition attacking the government over the SIR exercise, several leaders wondered why the announcement could not have waited a month. They support the name, they said, but want decisions weighed carefully, with Uttar Pradesh elections looming in 2027 and the general election in 2029 in view. Some opinion-makers reckon a local Dalit figure, credited with helping deliver the airport, might have sent a stronger message to Dalit voters. Saffron supporters believe Modi will anyway always be remembered as “Adhunik Bharat Ka Vishwakarma”, not for airports or roads. Curiously, the PM’s camp has said nothing publicly so far.
A cooling-off rule relaxed
The government reportedly had a change of heart over Gyanesh Bharti’s central deputation prospects. Just days before the political storm over the controversial SIR exercise erupted, two AGMUT-cadre IAS officers were withdrawn from the Election Commission, with an extended cooling-off period effectively blocking their immediate return to Central assignments. The officers were 1998-batch Bharti and 2008-batch Sanjay Kumar, both Deputy Election Commissioners. Kumar was handling the politically sensitive Information and Technology (IT) Division. Now, the government has waived the restriction for Bharti, reopening the possibility of another Central deputation in the near future. Back in the AGMUT cadre, Bharti is currently Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
A portal few have joined
Despite a mandatory requirement, only 67 of the CPWD’s 293 auditee units have activated their accounts on the CAG Connect portal, raising concerns over delays in submitting and processing audit replies. The dedicated portal facilitates the submission of replies to audit cases and audit products by all auditee entities. Submission of all audit replies through the portal became compulsory from April 1. Taking note of the low activation rate, the DG Audit (Infrastructure) has written to the CPWD, urging it to ensure that all auditee units activate their accounts at the earliest. The letter warns that the “low level of activation” may adversely affect the timely submission and processing of audit replies.