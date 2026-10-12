Jharkhand HC reserves verdict on pleas challenging cancellation of JPSC, CDPO and FSO exams

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from all parties in petitions challenging the cancellation of advertisements for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Competitive Examination, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) recruitment examination and the Food Safety Officer competitive examination.

The court has also directed the petitioners and the state government to submit brief written arguments.

Earlier, the government submitted a sealed report detailing the investigation conducted so far. Advocate Amritansh Vats, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, argued that the extent of the irregularities committed by TDPL in these examinations requires a thorough investigation.

During the hearing, the affidavit filed by the government stated that this is not a case of isolated individual misconduct but rather one in which the entire examination system has been compromised by fraud. When the conducting agency itself is corrupt, there is no need to issue notices to individual candidates.

The CID investigation revealed large-scale tampering with OMR sheets, it said.