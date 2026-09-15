JPSC exam row: Jharkhand HC gives govt three days to file response on cancelled appointments

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file its counter affidavit by September 18 in a case challenging the cancellation of appointments made through the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

Justice Deepak Roshan, hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government’s August 20 notifications, declined the state’s request for four weeks’ time to file its response and fixed September 18 as the next date of hearing.

The court had on August 20 stayed the operation of the notifications cancelling the appointments of candidates selected through the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations. It had also stayed the cancellation of appointments of food safety officers.

Following the interim order, candidates and employees whose appointments were affected by the government notifications were allowed to continue in their respective posts.

The court, however, made it clear that candidates found to have secured appointments through foul play during the ongoing investigation would face consequences, including termination from service.

It also said the final status of the appointments would be decided after the investigation is completed and in accordance with the outcome of the case.

(With inputs from PTI)