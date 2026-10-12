National Herald case: Delhi HC turns down ED plea to order status quo on attached properties

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday turned down the Enforcement Directorate's request to order a status quo on the properties attached in the National Herald-linked money laundering case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Justice Sachin Datta said he would not pass any interim order and will finally decide the agency's petition assailing the trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its chargesheet.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, contended that the accused were seeking release of properties before the tribunal citing the trial court order, which ought to be stopped at this stage.

"They are using this order to get the properties released. Till that time (the ED's challenge to trial court order is decided), status quo may be maintained," he submitted.

"I am not passing any interim order. (Today) there is no case against them. I will hear the matter finally and pass an order," responded the judge.