NHAI to empanel IITs, technical institutions for proof checking of critical highway structures

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to empanel experts from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), government technical institutions and other reputed organisations for “proof checking”, an independent third-party verification of design, drawings and hydrological or hydraulic studies of critical structures that are part of a highway project.

The Authority has also prepared detailed guidelines regarding the procedure for “proof checking”, timelines and applicability.

According to officials, existing contract agreements provide for proof checking of designs through “Proof Consultants” for specified structures but differ in respect of the scope of structures covered, the manner of selection or appointment of the consultants and the extent of institutional involvement.

Therefore, to establish a uniform and robust quality assurance framework across all modes of project implementation, NHAI has decided to institutionalize proof checking through reputed technical institutions empanelled for critical structures.