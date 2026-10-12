NIA attaches Srinagar house for allegedly harbouring LeT militants

The NIA investigation in the case, he said, has established a direct nexus between the property and the militant conspiracy, as the premises were allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani militants and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the case was originally registered as FIR No. 24/2026 dated March 31, 2026, at Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by the NIA.

"The investigation has exposed a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against government establishments, security forces and civilians," he said.

The spokesperson said a search conducted at the residential premises of Ghulam Mohammad Mir on April 6, 2026, led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists — Abu Huraira and Khubaib — who were allegedly associated with LeT.

"An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were recovered and seized from the premises," he said, adding that the investigation further revealed that the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a safe haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities.

The spokesperson said further investigation was underway to identify and expose the complete terror-support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and persons linked to the Pakistan-based handlers.