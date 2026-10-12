Rahul Gandhi hails MPSC chairman’s leave as ‘big victory’ for students amid exam irregularity row

On Sunday, the government named Mundhe, who as the FDA commissioner, has received widespread praise for the crackdown on food adulteration, hygiene violations, and unsafe food products, as secretary of an inquiry panel formed to probe alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, in the MPSC.

Other than Mundhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired Judge P D Naik.

The five-member panel was formed after a 10-day agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune over alleged malpractices in government recruitment exams.

Subsequently, MPSC chairman Bhimanwar announced he had proceeded on leave till the inquiry was completed.

State BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban alleged the protest by MPSC aspirants was politically motivated despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepting all their demands from day one.

Speaking to reporters, Ban said, "The entire issue had nothing to do with Bhimanwar. No paper leak had occurred during his tenure as chairman. Nevertheless, he decided to go on leave on moral grounds. I wholeheartedly welcome his decision and thank him."

The chief minister had supported the students from the beginning and accepted all their demands, but the agitation continued in Pune, and had unfortunately taken a political turn, he claimed.

He insisted the Fadnavis government would continue to stand with students and work in their interest.