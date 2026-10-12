Rahul Gandhi hails MPSC chairman’s leave as ‘big victory’ for students amid exam irregularity row

The ruling BJP and Opposition Congress clashed on Monday over Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar proceeding on leave, following the state government’s formation of an inquiry panel to investigate alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. The government has appointed IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as the panel’s secretary.
In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the MPSC chairman proceeding on leave is a big victory for the students and the youth who had been protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment body.
On Sunday, the government named Mundhe, who as the FDA commissioner, has received widespread praise for the crackdown on food adulteration, hygiene violations, and unsafe food products, as secretary of an inquiry panel formed to probe alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, in the MPSC.
Other than Mundhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired Judge P D Naik.
The five-member panel was formed after a 10-day agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune over alleged malpractices in government recruitment exams.
Subsequently, MPSC chairman Bhimanwar announced he had proceeded on leave till the inquiry was completed.
State BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban alleged the protest by MPSC aspirants was politically motivated despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepting all their demands from day one.
Speaking to reporters, Ban said, "The entire issue had nothing to do with Bhimanwar. No paper leak had occurred during his tenure as chairman. Nevertheless, he decided to go on leave on moral grounds. I wholeheartedly welcome his decision and thank him."
The chief minister had supported the students from the beginning and accepted all their demands, but the agitation continued in Pune, and had unfortunately taken a political turn, he claimed.
He insisted the Fadnavis government would continue to stand with students and work in their interest.
Maharashtra BJP minister Ashish Shelar dubbed Gandhi's comments on the stir by MPSC aspirants as "childish".
Speaking to reporters at Mumbai Press Club, Shelar said, "Gandhi's comments are childish. We were also with the students, thus it is also our victory."
Asserting that everyone has the right to protest, Shelar said political parties should use constitutional mechanisms, including Parliament and courts, to address their grievances.
"Some people have gone to court, then wait for the verdict. Creating ruckus everywhere is a threat to the country," Shelar said.
Gandhi should raise issues in Parliament or approach the Supreme Court instead of resorting to street protests.
"If the issue is so important, discuss it in Parliament. File a petition in the Supreme Court. Use the constitutional mechanisms available to you," the BJP leader said.
While in the Opposition, the BJP had organised movements on issues such as the Ram temple, Kashmir, and concerns involving youth and students without storming Parliament or entering the Prime Minister's residence, Shelar claimed.
(With inputs from PTI)