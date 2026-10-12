Rajpurohit’s appointment shifts EC focus to IT dept and work flow again

NEW DELHI: The appointment of Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Prakash Rajpurohit as Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) in the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to trigger a fresh issue on the allocation of responsibilities within the poll panel, particularly with regard to electoral rolls and information technology (IT) divisions.

The 2010-batch IAS officer fills the vacancy created by Sanjay Kumar, who was prematurely repatriated to his parent AGMUT cadre. The reshuffle assumes significance amid reported concerns raised by Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over the routing of files from the Commission’s IT department, which oversees the digital infrastructure used for electoral-roll management.

After Rajpurohit’s appointment, it remains to be seen if the existing arrangements will stay and how the electoral rolls and IT portfolios will be handled ahead of crucial Assembly polls including in Uttar Pradesh scheduled early next year.