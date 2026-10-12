SC to hear SCBA plea over lawyers’ difficulties amid Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions on Tuesday, including one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), highlighting difficulties faced by lawyers amid ongoing protests in the national capital.
Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said democratic activities must be allowed to proceed smoothly without obstructing the functioning of the Supreme Court or the movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants.
A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who flagged several concerns, including restrictions on internet services amid the protests.
The bench agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday.
The protests in Delhi are being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
On Saturday, the SCBA condemned the reported use of “excessive force” against lawyers who were on their way to Jantar Mantar to participate in a protest called by the CJP against the CEC. The association also urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently.
The SCBA’s appeal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of the protests on legal professionals and the smooth functioning of judicial institutions in the national capital.
(With inputs from PTI)