SC to hear SCBA plea over lawyers’ difficulties amid Delhi protests

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions on Tuesday, including one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), highlighting difficulties faced by lawyers amid ongoing protests in the national capital.

Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said democratic activities must be allowed to proceed smoothly without obstructing the functioning of the Supreme Court or the movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants.

A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who flagged several concerns, including restrictions on internet services amid the protests.