Army inducts 450 desi kamikaze drones in largest single batch yet

NEW DELHI: The Army has inducted 450 indigenous Nagastra-1R loitering munitions, its largest single batch of such 'kamikaze' drones till now, as it scrambles to build a bigger precision-strike arsenal after Operation Sindoor.

Loitering munitions hover over a target area before diving into it with their warheads. The Nagastra family has already been battle-tested. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said earlier this year that Nagastra drones had hit terrorist targets with precision during Operation Sindoor.

The drones are made by Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL), earlier known as Economic Explosives Ltd. The Rs 158-crore order was placed in June last year under the emergency procurement (EP) powers given to the armed forces after the hostilities with Pakistan last year.

SDAL in a statement on Tuesday said that it was the only one of four firms in the trials to meet all operational parameters. The contract required it to be delivered within a year. It took a little over a year.