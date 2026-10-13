Beant Singh murder: SC seeks IB's input on Hawara's plea for transfer to Punjab jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to seek inputs from the Intelligence Bureau on Beant Singh murder convict Jagtar Singh Hawara's plea seeking his transfer from Delhi's Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab.

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist is serving life term in the case related to the killing of the former Punjab chief minister in 1995.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said these are sensitive matters and it was not in a position to go against the advice of the state government.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the top court that Hawara was involved in a jailbreak and his death penalty was converted to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Contending that transfer may increase chances of his escape, Bhati referred to an advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs on transfer of high risk prisoners.

She also referred to an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, and said law and order situation in Punjab will be affected if he is transferred.

Bhati said Hawara has been convicted in a case for digging a tunnel in the Chandigarh jail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Hawara, submitted that the CM was assassinated 31 years ago when he was just 21 years old.

"My mother is very old, 82 years old and in serious condition. He is seeking transfer to Punjab high security prison and not going to be released," Gonsalves said adding that he has an unblemished record in jail.

The top court then remarked, "When you have an ideology..we dont know how it will emanate...Every sinner has a future..See people say if you kill one person you are a murderer and if you kill 1,000 persons you are a conqueror. So that is the difference. He (Hawara) may mellow down and be a changed person but what may trigger him after that we cannot say."

The apex court then posted the matter after four weeks.