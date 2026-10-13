Decline in stubble burning in Northern states, concerns raised for Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan

Incidents of stubble burning significantly declined compared to previous years between September 15 and October 12, 2026 which may contribute in improving Delhi-NCR air quality.
In Haryana, there was a reduction of 53.3%, and Uttar Pradesh saw an approximate decline of 32%. Punjab also recorded a decrease. However, Madhya Pradesh experienced a troubling increase in stubble burning incidents, rising from 55 to 277—an increase of 452%—and Rajasthan's incidents grew from 20 to 60, marking a rise of 200%.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, expressed satisfaction with the decline in farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. However, he also expressed concern about the rising incidents of farm fires in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during a high-level inter-ministerial and interstate review meeting in Delhi.
Chauhan urged both states to identify affected districts and villages and implement special action plans immediately in a mission mode. "As a substantial portion of the harvesting season remains, even states that have recorded a decline in stubble burning must not become complacent and should remain fully vigilant," he stated during the meeting.
Strict directives were issued to convene urgent meetings of District Magistrates (Collectors) at the district level to ensure rigorous monitoring and practical solutions. "There is very little time left between the completion of harvesting and the commencement of rabi sowing, so the administrative machinery must move beyond paperwork and work directly on the ground with a sense of urgency," Chauhan emphasized.
The meeting was co-chaired by Chauhan and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.
During the meeting, Chauhan placed special emphasis on the operational readiness of machinery. He mentioned that the Central Government had provided over 354,000 crop residue management machines to the states so far, with an additional 26,109 new machines distributed during the current financial year, 2026–27. However, a central survey found that approximately 40% of the old machines in Punjab and 48% in Haryana were non-operational or out of service.
He directed that, alongside the distribution of new machines, immediate repairs be undertaken on old, non-functional machines to restore them to working condition; otherwise, a shortage of machinery could occur. He further emphasized the need to activate Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), ensuring access to machinery at affordable rates for small and marginal farmers under all circumstances.
The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Ministers from key states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as representatives from Delhi-NCR. Union Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Shri Narendra Bhushan, and other senior officials from the Central and State Governments were also present.