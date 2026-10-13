HAL approves Rs 23.6 crore for conservation of Hampi, Taj Mahal and Bekal Fort

NEW DELHI: A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Culture Fund (NCF) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday for undertaking heritage conservation and development works at three prominent heritage sites — Hampi in Karnataka, the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bekal Fort in Kerala.
According to the Ministry of Culture, HAL has accorded in-principle approval for financial support amounting to Rs 23.60 crore for the projects over the financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29. The proposed initiatives aim to conserve, preserve and enhance visitor amenities at these important heritage sites, contributing to the protection of India’s rich cultural legacy and promoting sustainable heritage tourism.
The MoA was signed in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal, at Kartavya Bhawan-02 in New Delhi. Executive Director (HR) Pradeep Kumar signed the MoA on behalf of HAL.
Senior officials from HAL, along with senior officials of NCF and ASI, were also present at the event.
The projects at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, include interventions in the historic North and South Bazaar areas, with proposed development works extending approximately 270 metres and 250 metres, respectively. The initiatives at the Taj Mahal and Bekal Fort will focus on approved conservation and site-development works in consultation with ASI.
The National Culture Fund, established by the Ministry, facilitates partnerships between the Government and the corporate sector for the conservation and promotion of India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Through this collaboration, NCF will facilitate the implementation of the projects in coordination with HAL and ASI.
The projects will be undertaken under the technical guidance and supervision of ASI, ensuring adherence to established conservation principles and prescribed norms.
“The partnership reflects HAL’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its contribution towards safeguarding India’s cultural heritage. It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between public institutions and corporate organisations in preserving the country’s invaluable heritage for future generations,” said officials.
The signing of the MoA marks an important step towards strengthening public–private partnerships in the heritage sector and advancing the shared objective of protecting and promoting India’s cultural legacy, officials added.