HAL approves Rs 23.6 crore for conservation of Hampi, Taj Mahal and Bekal Fort

NEW DELHI: A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Culture Fund (NCF) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday for undertaking heritage conservation and development works at three prominent heritage sites — Hampi in Karnataka, the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bekal Fort in Kerala.

According to the Ministry of Culture, HAL has accorded in-principle approval for financial support amounting to Rs 23.60 crore for the projects over the financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29. The proposed initiatives aim to conserve, preserve and enhance visitor amenities at these important heritage sites, contributing to the protection of India’s rich cultural legacy and promoting sustainable heritage tourism.

The MoA was signed in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal, at Kartavya Bhawan-02 in New Delhi. Executive Director (HR) Pradeep Kumar signed the MoA on behalf of HAL.

Senior officials from HAL, along with senior officials of NCF and ASI, were also present at the event.