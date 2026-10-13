India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks, urges them to stay indoors

India on Tuesday issued a fresh security advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain calm and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom following a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh asked Indian nationals to remain indoors in the event of an aerial attack and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said.

The Embassy also advised its citizens to refrain from circulating or reposting any video or news related to the ongoing conflict.