India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks, urges them to stay indoors

India on Tuesday issued a fresh security advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain calm and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom following a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.
In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh asked Indian nationals to remain indoors in the event of an aerial attack and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said.
The Embassy also advised its citizens to refrain from circulating or reposting any video or news related to the ongoing conflict.
The advisory comes days after an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 killed an Indian national and left several others injured, including 10 Indian nationals.
The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of Indian citizens in the kingdom amid the deteriorating regional security situation.
Saudi Arabia has faced a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels being blamed for the strikes.
The attacks have raised concerns over the vulnerability of key infrastructure and the potential spillover of regional hostilities into neighbouring Gulf countries.
Indian national killed in Riyadh laid to rest
Sharing an update on the October 10 attack at Riyadh airport, the Embassy said the funeral of Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the incident, was held in Riyadh on October 12 in accordance with his family’s wishes. The Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral.
Of the Indian nationals injured in the attack, four remain in intensive care, while four others are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards. Three people have been discharged, the Embassy said, adding that officials are visiting hospitals and staying in touch with the injured and their families.
24×7 helpline for Indian nationals in Saudi
The Embassy has established a round-the-clock control room to assist Indian nationals.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has set up a 24×7 control room to assist Indian nationals amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. Indians requiring assistance can contact the Embassy at +966-11-488469, call the toll-free number 8002471234 (within Saudi Arabia), or reach out via WhatsApp at +966-536216082 (messages only). They can also email cw\.riyadh\@mea.gov.in for assistance.
(With inputs from PTI)