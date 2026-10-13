L Murugan resigns as Union MoS, seeks to strengthen TN BJP; Cabinet reshuffle speculation grows

Union Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, seeking to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, triggering speculation about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

Murugan, who holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his ministerial responsibilities and permit him to relinquish his Rajya Sabha membership to devote himself full-time to the party's expansion in Tamil Nadu.

“I want to go to every village and every street, meet our people, stand beside our 'karyakartas' (workers) and help expand the party's presence in every part of the State,” Murugan told PTI.