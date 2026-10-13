L Murugan resigns as Union MoS, seeks to strengthen TN BJP; Cabinet reshuffle speculation grows

Union Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, seeking to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, triggering speculation about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.
Murugan, who holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his ministerial responsibilities and permit him to relinquish his Rajya Sabha membership to devote himself full-time to the party's expansion in Tamil Nadu.
“I want to go to every village and every street, meet our people, stand beside our 'karyakartas' (workers) and help expand the party's presence in every part of the State,” Murugan told PTI.
In his letter to Modi, Murugan described his five-year tenure in the Union government as the greatest privilege of his life, recalling his journey from being the son of daily-wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers.
“With humility and grateful heart, I therefore request you to relieve me of my responsibility as MoS and permit me to relinquish my membership of the Rajya Sabha, so that I may dedicate full time to strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.
Murugan said he wanted to return to the grassroots, work alongside party workers and prepare the BJP for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, with the aim of securing a significantly larger share of seats from Tamil Nadu.
“The trust you placed in a son of daily wage labourers will remain the greatest privilege of my life. I now seek your blessings to repay that trust through tireless work among our people and our party workers,” he said.
The resignation has fuelled speculation of a possible Cabinet reshuffle. It is the third resignation by a Minister of State from the Union Council of Ministers after George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu quit in June and July, respectively, following the BJP's decision not to renominate them for Rajya Sabha elections.
Murugan has been a Rajya Sabha member since September 2021 and was re-elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh in April 2024. His current term is due to end in April 2030.
The BJP also did not renominate Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Uttar Pradesh and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs BL Verma in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Both, however, continue to hold office.
Similarly, Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra have continued in the Union government after being appointed presidents of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh and Delhi units, respectively.
In his letter, Murugan said Modi's recent visit to Tamil Nadu and the response it received had reinforced his belief that the BJP could expand its presence in the state.
He said he wanted to carry the Prime Minister's message of *Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas* to every household and help the party prepare for the next Lok Sabha elections.
“I make this request with profound gratitude for the honour of serving in your government for the past five years,” Murugan said, seeking the Prime Minister's blessings for his return to full-time party work.
(With inputs from PTI)