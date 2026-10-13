Punjab Police busts ISI-backed arms network, arrests six, solves Khasa IED blast

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted a Pakistan ISI-backed arms and explosives supply network, arrested six alleged operatives and solved the May 5 IED blast near Army Cantonment Khasa in Amritsar, foiling a conspiracy to attack police establishments, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Tuesday that the police teams had arrested a total of six individuals across two interlinked cases and recovered one hand grenade and one 9MM pistol, along with five live cartridges, from their possession.

Those arrested in connection with the conspiracy to attack police establishments have been identified as Navdeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Korotana in Dharamkot, Moga; Samuel alias Samu; and Sandeep Singh alias Tiddi, both residents of Menewala in Moga.

The three operatives arrested for executing the Khasa Cantonment IED blast have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, Jajpreet Singh, and Arshdeep Singh alias Kekra, all residents of Purani Dana Mandi in Attari, Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation had revealed alleged links between the module and foreign-based smugglers and ISI operatives, with further investigation underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages.